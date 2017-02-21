How To Make Pests A Distant Memory

If you own your home, you know that potential pests are lurking everywhere no matter where you live. However, it is important that you know you can take matters into your own hands without calling professional pest control. The article below is equipped with great tips to help you get rid of common pests!

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

If you are seeing bugs, make sure to vacuum your rugs often. This gets rid of the ants and some bugs that get in your living room rugs. When you are finished, throw the bag in the garbage.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

A perimeter spray will discourage pests from getting too close to your home. Make sure you spray your home's foundation, porches, steps, and other areas that are located near any windows and/or doors. Always look for cracks around the perimeter of the house. It can be very effective if you fill these spaces with caulk.

Stink bugs are persistent pests, so focus on your outdoor area to help eradicate the problem. Keep your bushes trimmed and make sure that firewood is stored well away from your home. Thirty feet from the dwelling is appropriate, if you have the space. In addition, the firewood needs to be kept just off the ground (about six inches).

Try sprinkling borax around your home to keep insects out. Borax is a chemical that can dry insects out internally, thus killing them. The great thing is that it is not harmful to humans or pets in small amounts. If you are sick of insects in your home give this trick a try.

Are their cockroaches in your home? The best way to kill these creatures is to sprinkle borax in places where cockroaches hide. Put all your food away and leave a few scraps to attract the cockroaches to a certain area sprinkled with borax, such as a cupboard or a crack where they hide.

There are few things more unpleasant in life than walking into your kitchen for a bite to eat, only to see some unwanted visitors eating crumbs on your kitchen counter! If you want to minimize your chances of developing an ant problem, make sure to always put away any food immediately.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

You should erradicate bees or wasps at night. Homeowners can remove these hives alone using spray foam from a hardware shop. You can spray the foam from far away so that you can safely kill the insects. Always spray beehives at night. This is when bees are much less active. Once you are certain that the bees have died, remove the hive.

Drains often attract pest. Service drains often, cleaning them and rinsing them with liquid, as well as snaking them. Refuse and other objects may cause mold to grow inside the drain, which make it more attractive to pests.

Try to store all open food like cereal and crackers in an air-tight cabinet. You may think the space between the cardboard enclosure is too small but bugs can fit themselves into the tiniest of openings. Unless it can be kept in the fridge, protect your food from pests or from inviting them into your home in the first place.

If bugs keep invading your home, inspect every inch of your home and apply caulk to every single crack you find. Foggers and sprays do little to get inside your walls where insects live. Use caulk and seal the molding along the floor, around pipe fixtures and sinks, and any spot you think bugs can get in and out.

If professionals install mouse traps, be certain you know where they are. You do not want your pets or kids to get into them. The poison in the little baits can kill a dog or cat or just make it really sick.

Do not buy used furniture if you do not want to bring pests into your home. Bed bugs and many other pests can hide for weeks without food in a couch, mattress or upholstered chair. If you that there is a pest problem in your area you should never bring in used furniture.

As was mentioned in the beginning of this article, pest infestations are an extremely common problem for almost all homeowners. If you are currently experiencing a pest control problem or simply want to avoid dealing with one in the future, apply all the great pest control tips you've read about in this article. By taking effective action you can keep your home pest-free.